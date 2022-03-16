The View's Ana Navarro blasts Clarence Thomas and suggests mental tests for Supreme Court justices

The co-hosts of "The View" discussed the mistrust of the Supreme Court as it has grown more overtly partisan and corporate throughout the past few years.

Joy Behar noted that Americans can support something all they want but it clearly doesn't mean that political leaders will make it happen.

"Americans are pro-choice," she noted. "Americans are pro-health care. We're not getting anything that we seem to want. They're against guns, and they want gun control. Big deal, Americans speak out, it doesn't happen. That's what's frustrating."

Sunny Hostin explained that the young people on the court like Amy Coney Barrett have sparked questions about term limits on the court because she will likely be there for 30 years.

Ana Navarro noted that people are living much longer than when the Constitution was written. So a "lifetime appointment" means something different in an era when someone can serve more than 35 years on the bench.

"They're getting in at a point that is much younger and the terms we're seeing are much longer," Navarro said. "I'm torn on this because I'm such an institutionalist when it comes to the Supreme Court. I'm concerned by the lack of confidence from Americans in our institutions including the Supreme Court and they find it's more partisan and political than ever. I think that's true, and I think that Clarence Thomas is doing the court no favor by not recusing himself from issues his wife has been so intimately entwined. I don't know about the term limit, but I think that somebody is going to be in such an incredibly important position where there's no accountability, no voters, no — maybe cognitive tests should be something that are considered for every Supreme Court Justice because they're serving until they're 80."

The Supreme Court is at its lowest job approval ratings in history with only 32 percent who believe they're making decisions based on laws instead of politics, a poll late last year showed. Just a few years ago, 55 percent of Americans believed that the High Court was ruled by politics. That has now shot up six points.

Former President Donald Trump appointed three justices, including one that former President Barack Obama was supposed to appoint, but Republicans refused to allow it. Americans now support (52 percent) adding more justices to the court to help balance the slant a Hill/HarrisX poll showed.

