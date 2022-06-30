Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro
Photo: Screen capture

The co-hosts of "The View" are in The Bahamas for a working vacation and they're debating what the next steps should be as the Democrats continue to fight to preserve women's privacy and freedoms.

Whoopi Goldberg said that she's ready to expand the court because the one tradition of the Supreme Court is that it is in balance and serves as the point of reason for the country. That's no longer the case, she argued, saying that it has been thrown completely out of balance.

Republican Ana Navarro argued that President Joe Biden "can direct his cabinet department, the Department of Justice, the Department of Health to look at every way and every vehicle to give women and to give families resources to make things better. But the truth is, this is not a monarchy. He is not an emperor. He is not a dictator. This is a democracy where there are three equal branches of government. So, he can't snap his fingers and make this go away."

She explained that Republicans "got in line" and that Christian Republicans have been working toward this for a long time. And even though they hated Donald Trump, they sucked it up so they could ensure they got anti-choice judges added to the court.

IN OTHER NEWS: The Jan. 6 committee's surprise witness delivered a surprisingly devastating blow to Trump

"So, you want to do something? Vote," Navarro explained.

But that demand of giving money and voting isn't resonating with many Democrats, particularly women, who feel like more should be done. Just a week after losing their rights, Congress is leaving Washington to go home for the Fourth of July holiday break. Actor Craig Robinson even revealed that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) fled the country to The Bahamas.

"Mitch McConnell and all the rest of them looked the other way when Trump was grabbing women by their genitalia," said Joy Behar. "When he was dissing Gold Star families, when he was making fun of John McCain who was a hero in the Vietnam War, and everything else that that guy did because they wanted the Supreme Court, and he has gotten his wish. And by the way, why do you blame Biden? Biden had a promising agenda, and it was derailed by the DINOs in Congress. Manchin and Sinema. Manchin-ema. That's what happened. So, don't blame Biden, the guy is trying. He put a Black woman on the Supreme Court. That was good. I mean, there are many things that he's done."

See the women continue the debate below:


The View SmartNews