'So much leaking in our world': Trump rambles about bombshell Alito draft
Donald Trump with Brett Kavanaugh (Photo: Screen capture)

In an interview with David Brody for CBN released on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump reacted to the news that the Supreme Court already has a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would fully overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Well, we don't know exactly if that's true, because it was certainly something that they're working on it would imagine, I don't think anyone made it up," said Trump. "It sounded like him. He's a great man. By the way. He's a tremendous guy. But as a justice, he's just fantastic. And, and you have some, some great ones up there now. But we have to find out what that means. And somebody's going to do something about it. Are they going to try and change it? Is it real, nobody really knows."

"And they don't know who leaked it," Trump continued. "I will say the leak was a terrible thing. You're just not used to that for the Supreme Court. We see it so much leaking in our world, in your world in my world. And although not so much. Now, it's very interesting. You know, you try and cover those leaks, but you've never seen it, or they've rarely seen it. In the Supreme Court. It was very shocking, I think. I think it was very bad thing for the court."

Trump's line echoes the focus of numerous right-wing media figures and lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), that the leak is the real problem rather than the overturning of half a century of precedent for women's rights, and possibly even that the leaker should be prosecuted — without any specification of what law has been broken.

The Supreme Court clarified the authenticity of the draft opinion earlier, adding that it was not necessarily the final ruling and that an investigation would be launched into how the information was released.

Over two dozen states could enact total or near-total bans on abortion if the draft opinion is issued as written, including many with "trigger" laws that would automatically take effect.

