Ted Cruz says he's 'utterly horrified' and wants 'real jail time' for Supreme Court abortion case leak
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said on Tuesday that he was "utterly horrified" by the leak of a Supreme Court decision that would end the federal right to abortion.

While speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Cruz expressed outrage at the leak of the decision, which Politico first reported.

"As someone who spent an entire career litigating before the Supreme Court, I'm utterly horrified," he said. "I've never seen anything remotely like this. I am certain that all nine justices right now are are unsure how the court can continue to proceed, unsure how the court be able to decide cases if the vicious partisan politics that characterizes today's Democrat [sic] Party now becomes how employees of the court operate. That is an incredible threat to our independent nation."

During an appearance on Fox Business, Cruz blamed the leak on "some angry left-wing law clerk."

The Texas senator worried that the impact of the leak "will carry on perhaps forever, limiting the ability of the court."

"The reason it was leaked is some, presumably, left-wing law clerk wanted to put political pressure on the five justices that are presumably in the majority right now," he added. "You mentioned an FBI investigation. I hope there is a serious one and I hope whoever is responsible, not only is fired instantly, but is prosecuted and serves real jailtime for violating the confidences of the Supreme Court."

