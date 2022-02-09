Legal expert issues an urgent warning after Supreme Court's ruling on Alabama voting rights

During a segment on Joy Reid's MSNBC show, the host spoke about the "radical" Supreme Court decision that she says enables the state of Alabama to pack most Black voters into a single district despite a judicial panel's ruling that the legislation is in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

According to Reid, "there are a lot of other states who want to do similar things to voters of color," and she included the examples of Arizona, Georgia, and Florida.

Reid's guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, said the Voting Rights Act "has been gutted in many regards," and added that the Justice Department can technically intervene but has limited ability to maneuver."

MSNBC legal commentator Elie Mystal had a slightly more urgent take.

"This is no longer like Jim Crow, this is Jim Crow," Mystal said. "This is what the [Supreme Court] did back during the Jim Crow era."

Watch the full segment below: