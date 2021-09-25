'Drop the act': Susan Collins mercilessly buried by columnist for lying about supporting women
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) -- (Photo: screenshot)

In a brutal to-the-point column for the Daily Beast, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) was mercilessly skewered by Erin Gloria Ryan for professing she supports women's rights and then turning right around and voting against their best interests.

As Ryan notes, it is long past time Collins stops acting like a supporter of women and it's time for the media to stop calling her a "moderate" and giving her a pass after each far-right vote.

With Ryan writing, "the self-proclaimed pro-choice Senator announced that she wouldn't support a federal law upholding abortion rights, with the Republican from Maine saying the Democrats' current proposal intrudes on state's rights," she added that Coliins' true colors are once again on display just like they were when she gave Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh her vote while claiming he would uphold Roe v Wade.

"Recall, three years ago, that Collins voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, satisfied that the fit-throwing beer-enjoyer who had been vetted by the extremist Federalist Society considered abortion to be 'settled law,' speculation that was reported by mainstream news outlets with a straight face. Kavanaugh has proven that he, in fact, does not believe that abortion is 'settled law,' but all Collins has been able to do is shrug," she wrote. "Can we stop calling Collins 'pro-choice' now? Pretty please? Because if Collins is pro-choice, then I'm Baba Yaga. It's time the political press stopped playing along with her centrist LARPing."

"Does Collins keep getting fooled by bad liars, or is she simply a bad liar? Or are we—the royal 'we'—so committed to not disrupting our preexisting political narratives that we are willing to bend reality to fit them? The media has long upheld the lie that Collins supports abortion rights. But, at this point, why? It's clearly a lie, a title she once held at a job she quietly quit, but tells people she still has. She hasn't lifted a finger to support abortion rights in years, beyond doing what it takes to fool reporters into mischaracterizing her as an abortion rights-supporting centrist, a 'moderate,'" she added.

As Ryan notes, Collins was just elected to a new six-year term and has no reason any more to try and fool voters in her state.

"She's about as valuable to American women as a lifeguard who keeps letting people drown, and claims she never heard the splashing," Ryan explained. "Until she actually does something meaningful to preserve choice, Collins can drop the act."

You can read the whole piece here.

2020 Election SmartNews