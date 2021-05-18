FBI investigating whether defense contractor gave illegal contributions to Susan Collins: report
Susan Collins (Screen Shot)

On Tuesday, New York Times reporter Ken Vogel flagged a search warrant that appeared to suggest the FBI is investigating a defense contractor's contributions to the campaign and super PAC of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

The contractor in question, Martin Defense Group, reportedly has operations in Maine. The warrant, executed on the phones of two executives of the company, is looking into whether these executives made unlawful contributions to both Collins' campaign and 1820 PAC, the super PAC that independently supports her.

As of Tuesday, there does not appear to be any evidence that Collins herself knew about or encouraged the illegal activity.

Collins narrowly won re-election to her Maine Senate seat in 2020 after one of the costliest and high-profile races of the cycle, which saw Democrats around the country pouring millions into the race in retaliation for Collins' votes to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court and her opposition to the first Trump impeachment.