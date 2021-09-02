Susan Collins disappointed that SCOTUS justices she supported didn't halt 'extreme and harmful' Texas abortion law

In the wake of the anti-abortion movement's victory in Texas after a novel legal approach to banning abortion was not blocked by the Supreme Court, Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins released a statement slamming SB 8 as "extreme and harmful."

"The Supreme Court recognized that there are 'serious questions' regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law, and it emphasized that its recent ruling does not address those questions," her statement read.

Collins went on to say that she opposes the SCOTUS decision "to allow the law to remain in effect for now while these underlying constitutional and procedural questions are litigated."

Two of the justices that refused to halt the law -- Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch -- were Trump appointees whom Collins confirmed to the court while insisting that she believed they would not overturn the landmark 1972 Roe v. Wade decision.