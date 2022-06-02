New York man gunned down 'beloved' deliveryman after months-long feud over duck sauce: police

A New York man has been arrested in connection to the April fatal shooting of a popular Chinese restaurant delivery man, which apparently was the result of a months-log feud between the suspect and the restaurant's owner, the New York Daily News reports.

Glenn Hirsch, 51, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with murder and gun possession for the April 30 killing of 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan.

"Yan was a beloved member of his Queens community whose tragic murder in April was heartbreaking," New York City police commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

Sources say security video captured Hirsch circling the block around the restaurant before following Yan on the night of his murder.

“We are all relieved that someone has been arrested,” said Yan’s widow Eva Zhao in a statement. “We are grateful to the NYPD and have full confidence that the Queens District Attorney will bring justice to Zhiwen Yan, a loving and kind husband, father, son, friend and community member.”

The restaurant's manager Kai Yang told the Daily News that he first clashed with the suspect in November when Hirsch picked up an order of Chinese food and grabbed all the duck sauce from a self-serve station, then later returned to complain.

“You didn’t give me enough duck sauce,” the customer said, according to Yang, 53. “I want a refund,” Yang alleged Hirsch as saying. Hirsch was denied a refund.

The feud escalated in the ensuing days when Hirsch menaced Yang with a gun, damaged locks in the restaurant, and slashed Yang's tires, causing a physical confrontation between the two. When Yang notified police, they traced Hirsch's license plate and found he has a sealed criminal history which involved 10 arrests -- one of which a police source says involved robbery with a gun.