Suspect who shot 7-year-old Jewish boy and his dad with BB gun is charged with a hate crime

A man who allegedly shot a 7-year-old Jewish boy and his father outside a NYC kosher market with a BB gun has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, The Times of Israel reports.
The boy and his father were shot with the BB gun from a passing vehicle while exiting a Staten Island kosher grocery store on Sunday. The child was hit in the ear and the father in the chest. Jason Kish, 25, was charged with assault as a hate crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child under age 17, reckless endangerment and assault.
From The Times of Israel: "The NYPD says area police officers and the city’s hate crimes task force tracked down the suspect. Police had previously released a photo of the suspect’s black Ford Mustang in an appeal for information. The hate crimes unit also announces a separate arrest for an assault against an 18-year-old Jewish man in late October."
Watch security video of the incident below.
\u201cWatch \u2022 Hasidic man and 7 year old son hit by BB bullets from passing vehicle in front of Island Kosher Supermarket, at Victory Blvd & Carmel Ave. The Staten Island Shomrim & NYPD 121st Precinct are investigating. \nREAD MORE https://t.co/CuHEyzy8Z8\n#StatenIsland #HateCrime #Shot\u201d— Island Info (@Island Info) 1670203590