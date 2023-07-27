Swiftonomics: California could see big economic boom from Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performs on the opening night of "The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. - John Medina/Getty Images North America/TNS
Taylor Swift is reigniting a “Gold Rush” in California as the final leg of her record-breaking U.S. Eras Tour comes to Santa Clara and Los Angeles with massive fanfare at the sold-out concerts. The cultural phenomenon is on track to boast the highest-grossing musical tour of all time, with more than $1 billion in revenue anticipated — along with a big boost to the economies of the cities in which she sets foot. Over the last several months, the impact of the tour has trickled down from Swift herself to the entire U.S. economy, with one estimate from market research firm QuestionPro predicting ...