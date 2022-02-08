Police arrived to a bloodbath when responding to calls for help at a boarding home in Marion, Indiana over the weekend.

Fox59 reported Monday that two are dead after three people were attacked by a man wielding a long sword around 6:40 p.m. Sunday evening. Police were called after reports of a man yelling for help.

When officers arrived they found 37-year-old Jonathan Lewis Dischner had allegedly used the sword to attack Michael Sandlin, 34, and Dennis Johnson, 63, the Grand County Coroner's Office confirmed.



“There really wasn’t a commotion until afterward,” said neighbor Wendell Maggard. “We laid there and watched a movie, we didn’t even know that there was a disturbance."



Both men were staying at the home in different rooms. The third man was taken to the hospital with a severe cut and is expected to recover.

"According to police, Dischner was arrested at the scene, without incident, and booked into the Grant County Jail on preliminary charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder," said the report.

“No matter whose life it is it’s sad. It’s a sad as if it were a loved one, someone close to you, even a stranger. Just the fact of the matter, no matter who it is,” neighbor Maggard told Fox59. “My condolences to the family. I’m sorry for anyone who ever has to go through anything like this. It’s terrible. It’s sad.”

