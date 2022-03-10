Sidney Powell caught giving financial support to Oath Keepers charged for storming the Capitol: report

Members of the Oath Keepers militia who are being prosecuted by the government for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot appear to be getting outside help by none other than 2020 election conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, BuzzFeed News reports.

Powell, who played a large role in former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, has been covering the full legal expenses of at least one of the defendants, and possibly more, though the non-profit Defending the Republic, which was founded by her, according to BuzzFeed.

The non-profit has been making monthly payments to the defense attorney for Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keepers member who is charged with seditious conspiracy in relation to the Capitol riot. Meggs' attorney, Jonathon Moseley, said he was aware of “at least three or four other defendants who have that arrangement” as well. Kellye SoRelle, said that one of those others is Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

"The revelation, which has not been previously reported, sheds new light on the activities of Powell’s organization, which was incorporated in December 2020 'to defend the constitutional rights of all Americans.' By last August, the group had raised nearly $15 million, according to its audited financial statements, and since then has raked in untold cash in donations and sales of merchandise, including T-shirts, drink coasters, and highball glasses adorned with the organization’s logo. Yet despite mounting legal scrutiny from federal and state investigators, Defending the Republic has disclosed almost nothing about where that money has been going," BuzzFeed reports.

Read the full report over at BuzzFeed News.

