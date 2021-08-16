'Is that a MAGA hat?' Taliban takeover of presidential palace carries 'big Jan 6 vibes'
Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan's presidential palace, sparking memories of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Armed militants went inside the Afghan government's headquarters Sunday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, and a Taliban spokesman said talks on forming a new government would begin soon.

Photos of the militants reminded many of the Donald Trump supporters who stormed into the U.S. Capitol to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election win.














