Police chief rats out MAGA rioter cop who is forced to plead guilty

A former Texas police officer faces up to six months in prison after pleading guilty to charges in the U.S. Capitol riot.

Tam Dinh Pham pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6, when Donald Trump supporters stormed inside in an effort to overturn his election loss.

The 49-year-old Pham was turned in by Houston police chief Art Acevado after seeing Facebook photos linking him to the riot, and the officer initially lied to FBI agents about going inside the Capitol but agreed to cooperate after agents found photos of him at the rotunda in the deleted photos section of his phone.

Pham denied being a member of right-wing social media groups and claimed he attended the "Stop the Steal" gathering because he wanted to "see history," and he told investigators that he followed other Trump supporters into the Capitol following the former president's speech.

The officer, who resigned from the police force following his arrest, faces a maximum prison term of six months.