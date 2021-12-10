Ex-cop gets prison time for Capitol riot charge after breaking down in tears at sentencing hearing: report

Former Houston Police Officer Tam Dinh Pham was sentenced to 45 days in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Pham, who was turned in by his own police chief, told FBI agents he was inside the Capitol for 15 minutes where "he looked at the historical art on the walls and took photographs and videos inside."
In September, Pham pleaded guilty to a petty misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol Building.
“I’m so sorry for what I did. I made the worst choice of my life. I didn’t plan to go into the Capitol. I stupidly followed people in there," Pham told the judge, according to WUSA-TV correspondent Eric Flack, who said the former police officer was "in tears."
“The day I was on TV (after his arrest) my sister in Vietnam called and said the whole village watched me. I lost my reputation and my career and brought shame on my family, especially my children. I dishonored my department," Pham said.
