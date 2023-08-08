Trump blows off deadline set by judge in Jan. 6 case

Donald Trump’s legal team responded to a judge’s order to convene for a hearing into special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a protective order – and completely ignored a deadline she set.

Attorneys on Tuesday responded to Judge Tanya Chutkan's order that both sides agree on a date to discuss the request in her courtroom before Friday this week.

Smith’s team responded that it was available everyday. Trump’s suggested next week.

"President Trump will not appear," Trump’s team responded.

"However, he would like to have both his counsel John Lauro and Todd Blanche at the hearing. Todd Blanche is not available on Thursday, since he must appear for a court proceeding in the prosecution brought against the same defendant, President Trump, by the Special Counsel in SD Florida.

“Mr. Lauro is available on Thursday, with a preference for an afternoon setting. However, since we lost Friday as an option, we would respectfully request a setting on Monday (after 12:00 p.m.) or Tuesday (all day) to allow for both Mr. Blanche and Mr. Lauro to be present."



It’s not clear why Friday or Wednesday was not an option.

Chutkan is presiding over the case involving allegations that Trump was involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Smith asked for a protective order that would limit what can be shared – or said – about the trial after Trump went on a Truth Social rampage, including issuing the statement: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”