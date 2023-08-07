Trump judge gets increased security as his Truth Social attacks escalate: report

The judge overseeing the 2020 election case against former President Donald Trump has been assigned extra security detail, reported CNN on Monday.

"CNN has observed more security detailed ... and deputy US Marshals discussed security plans for the judge on Monday," the network reported, noting that the U.S. Marshals Service did not respond to press inquiries.

The judge, Tanya Chutkan, has been the target of some of Trump's social media attacks, which were ramped up after his arraignment last week. On Friday, he posted to his Truth Social platform, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you," prompting a request for a protective order from special counsel Jack Smith.



"The uptick in security inside the courthouse comes after security measures, including fencing and yellow tape, were taken down following Trump’s arraignment last week. That hearing, where Trump pleaded not guilty, was presided over by a magistrate judge," CNN reported. "Chutkan takes the case from there."

This comes as Trump, who was arraigned last Thursday, has escalated new attacks on Chutkan, an D.C.-based appointee of former President Barack Obama who has overseen many of the trials for the January 6 rioters.

On his Truth Social website earlier Monday, Trump posted, "Deranged Jack Smith is going before his number on draft pick, the Judge of his 'dreams' (WHO MUST BE RECUSED!), in an attempt to take away my FIRST AMENDMENT RIGHTS."

The demand for Chutkan's recusal appears to be based on comments she made during the trials of the January 6 defendants, but legal experts have made clear there is no reasonable grounds to order her off the case.

Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy against rights, and two counts of intimidating witnesses.

Legal experts have similarly demolished the former president's First Amendment defense, noting that Smith has drawn a clear distinction between Trump's speech casting doubt on the election and the actions he allegedly took to defraud people out of having their votes counted.