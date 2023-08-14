Republican legal experts urge Trump's Jan. 6 judge to push ahead with speedy trial

A group of Republican-appointed former judges and high-ranking federal senior legal officials have filed an amicus brief saying they approve the trial date proposed by Special Counsel Jack Smith in the Jan. 6 criminal case being brought against Donald Trump, CNN reported.

The brief was the result of the Democracy 21 Education Fund's inquiries into the event of Jan. 6, 2021. It states that a speedy trial is in the public's interest. The non-profit aims to be a watchdog against corruption in politics.

“There is no more important issue facing America and the American people – and to the very functioning of democracy – than whether the former president is guilty of criminally undermining America’s elections and American democracy in order to remain in power notwithstanding that the American people had voted to confer their power upon the former president’s successor, President Joseph Biden,” reads the brief from 11 Republican legal experts.

“Nothing less is at stake than the American experiment in democracy and democratic government that began with our nation’s founding almost two hundred and fifty years ago," it states.

The brief points to the Speedy Trial Act and says Smith’s proposed date is “reasonable” in regards to “the American public’s interest in a prompt resolution of this profoundly important case" and Smith’s proposed timeline “respects and serves the former president’s own interest in a speedy trial.”

