GOP governor spends millions in taxpayer money upgrading his state-owned home: report

Since Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves moved his family into the governor's mansion in 2019 he has spent more than $2.4 million in taxpayer dollars on renovations and upkeep on the home, The Daily Beast reported.

An "additional $900,000 in renovations, restoration, and refurbishments" appears to have been paid for with anonymous donations, the report states.

Reeves sold his own home when he moved into the mansion, and he does not have to pay any property taxes on the state-owned building.

"The spending records come as Reeves faces an election that could cast him out of that new home four years after he set down stakes. Early polls show Reeves in a fairly close race against Democratic challenger Brandon Pressley, though a recent Siena/Mississippi Today survey placed Reeves 11 points ahead," The Beast's report stated.

Among the upgrades taxpayer money was used for were a “meditation garden” and a "limonaia," which is an architectural feature designed for lemon trees.

Reeves also reportedly used around $120,000 in state funds to renovate the mansion’s family living quarters. According to state records, the renovations were to allow for accommodations for a larger family” (the Reeves have three kids; his predecessor and fellow Republican Phil Bryant had two adult children), “renovations to the old media room,” “closets,” and installing bookshelves and carpeting.

