Trump's 9/11 tribute goes off track as he rambles about 'a beautiful field in Pennsylvania'

On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack that stunned the nation, Donald Trump took time off from attacking the Department of Justice, the FBI, his political opponents, Fox News and Mitch McConnell to commemorate the day on Truth Social.
In a somewhat rambling address, in which he appeared to add little digressions and pauses to the prepared text, the former president loudly exclaimed, "No one who lived through the horror of the September 11th terrorist attack can ever forget the agony and anguish of that terrible day," before appending, "It was a terrible day".
Describing the simultaneous attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and the crash in Pennsylvania, he got a little sidetracked, as he stated, "The images of dark plumes of smoke billowing over lower Manhattan, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania – such a beautiful field – are seared into our minds forever, for we will never forget."
Describing the victims of the terrorist attack, he said their loss left, "A void that can never be filled, can never be filled, no matter what happens, it can never be filled."
He continued, "We honor the firefighters, the great New York PD – the police department, what great people they are, they are so great – and the Port Authority officers, the Virginia, D.C. and Pentagon police and military servicemembers and other first responders – actually all over the country, they acted with supreme heroism and... " followed by a long pause. He then added, "They went to the site of the most heinous crime. They would leave other states and go to the World Trade Center, the Pentagon – they go to Pennsylvania – when many cases gave their lives in the line of duty."
