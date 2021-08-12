Mississippi governor skips town for Republican event while state hospitals in COVID crisis: report

"I recall saying on air that what we were looking at is the cotillion, the coming-out party of all the disparate various factions of the conservative right and the youth movement that Steve Bannon created through the gamer community, all coming together and forming their own wing of what would be arguably a paramilitary support organization for the Trump team," said Nance. "That was the neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, the Boogaloo Boys, the militias, all of them came together at Charlottesville and marched like the Nazis at Nuremberg and that was purposeful."

He explained that by the summer of 2020, when the George Floyd protests were spreading across the country, those groups came back together as an unofficial "paramilitary of the Trump campaign."

"And after the 2020 election, they have appointed themselves an insurgency," Nance went on. "They carried out exactly what I predicted last November. The first insurrection of what I suspect will be many insurrections. We are dealing with an insurgency in the United States, and they are now organized under the banner of Trump."

Reid noted that the QAnon wing of the GOP now believes that somehow former President Donald Trump will be reinstated on Aug. 13 or 14. It's unclear how it will happen but it's a strong belief being perpetuated by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who is having an entire conference this week dedicated to purported "voter fraud" in the 2020 election.

"Well, nothing is going to happen here in August," said Nance. "You know, there's a substantial portion of the gun-slinging conservatives base that really doesn't support QAnon. Even though, and I said this a year ago on this program, QAnon would take over the Republican ideology. And it has. Even though they don't allow Q shirts at Trump rallies and things like that, the belief in the inherent evilness of all Democrats and that that's a global cabal that must be destroyed by force of arms, that is now standard throughout the conservative base."

