Team DeSantis has paid $95,000 courting a religious leader in Iowa: report

Governor Ron DeSantis and his backers have reportedly paid nearly $100,000 in an effort to court a conservative religious leader and his group in Iowa.

DeSantis "has spent far more than any rival on courting an influential Christian conservative leader and his following in the key early voting state of Iowa," Reuters reported on Saturday.

"Trailing far behind former President Donald Trump in national polls and beset by turmoil in his campaign, DeSantis and his advisers are spending heavily in Iowa in hopes of stalling Trump’s momentum by beating him in the state’s caucuses on Jan. 15, where Republicans begin to choose their next presidential nominee," the outlet reported. "The state’s influential evangelical voting base is crucial to that strategy."

The individual at the center of all this is evangelical activist Bob Vander Plaats, chief executive of the Family Leader organization.

"The DeSantis campaign, a super PAC linked to him and a nonprofit group supporting him together paid $95,000 in recent months to the Family Leader Foundation, an Iowa-based nonprofit led by evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats, according to campaign finance reports and a document prepared by an Iowa state lawmaker who was helping the Vander Plaats organization raise money for a July 14 presidential candidate forum," according to Reuters.

OTHER NEWS: Experts raise alarm Trump won't leave after 4 years if he wins in 2024

Here's what DeSantis purportedly bought for that figure.

"For that money, DeSantis and supporting groups got three pages of advertisements in a booklet distributed at the July forum attended by 2,000 Christian conservatives, and tickets to the summit, lunch and an after-dinner event," Reuters reported. "But the real value may be more in building a relationship with Vander Plaats, whose endorsement is coveted in the early-voting state, said three campaign finance experts and an academic who studies Iowa campaign spending."

You can read the full article by clicking here.