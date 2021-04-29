Dejected Ted Cruz looks sad that Joe Biden is saving the federal government money

On Wednesday, during his address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden called on Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices — a policy that already saves Medicaid billions, but that has been illegal ever since prescription drug benefits were first implemented for Medicare in the mid-2000s.

"Let's do what we talked about for all the years I was down here in this body, in Congress," said Biden. "Let's give Medicare the power to save hundreds of billions of dollars by negotiating lower drug prescription prices."

Oddly, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared actively upset at the idea of what Biden was proposing, with at least one observer on Twitter appearing to note he looked teary-eyed.

Watch below:

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also refused to stand and applaud the federal government saving money.



