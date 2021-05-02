'You still have time to delete this': Ted Cruz buried for 'tragically awful' attempt at Twitter humor

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attempted to pull off a joke on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that fell so flat that even critics of the Texas conservative admitted they felt embarrassed for him.
Cruz, who has provided critics with plenty of ammo since the first of the year, including his ill-fated escape with his family to sunny Cancun while his constituents were without power during a killer winter storm, decided to try a variation of the "Sir, this is Wendy's" meme on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and it was awkward at best.
Reacting to a picture of de Blasio looking at the cityscape through a viewfinder, Cruz wrote, "Sir, that's a parking meter...."
Needless to say, Cruz critics suggested he keep his day job -- despite not being very good at it -- with one commenter urging him to delete his tweet to save himself further embarrassment.
You can see some comments below:
@tedcruz Man, conservatives are so bad at comedy. So bad. Tragically awful.— Sure, Qaren (@Sure, Qaren)1619977168.0
@tedcruz Taxpayers pay Ted Cruz a handsome salary with excellent benefits for tweeting this kind of BS every day al… https://t.co/BZ8jGw92MJ— Jenny (@Jenny)1619977983.0
@tedcruz Sir, that's not a view of Cancun.— Guillermina Rollin (@Guillermina Rollin)1619977212.0
@tedcruz Wow, you're hilarious Ted. I'm so glad you took the time to post this 🙄— Haus Vonz (@Haus Vonz)1619977231.0
@tedcruz Thats a response I would expect from someone who ran to Cancun when his state was in a crisis.— Sally Stands United (@Sally Stands United)1619977449.0
@tedcruz I’m embarrassed that we pay you to tweet and bloviate all day.— TexansforChange (@TexansforChange)1619977571.0
@tedcruz Perhaps you need to stick with things you know about: grifting and insurrection.— Steve, The Cunning Linguist📎🏳️⚧️😷🏳️🌈🌺🎸 (@Steve, The Cunning Linguist📎🏳️⚧️😷🏳️🌈🌺🎸)1619977414.0
@AEdamma @tedcruz Lmao no they aren’t and no we aren’t.— Sam Bufe (@Sam Bufe)1619977385.0
@tedcruz Keep your day job, Rafael, you aren’t funny. Actually, you should probably resign from day job because yo… https://t.co/GIvoK5mEMf— MamaTeacherBear (@MamaTeacherBear)1619978608.0
@tedcruz Do you just Tweet stupid stuff and leave it up so the whole world knows how annoying you are?— ✨Dianne The History Teacher✨ (@✨Dianne The History Teacher✨)1619977310.0
@tedcruz Another cringe attempt at a joke from #CancunCruz— Beau Harris (@Beau Harris)1619977378.0
@tedcruz This makes no sense and honestly there were so many other easy jokes that could have been made here. #FAIL— ~ esperanza ~ (@~ esperanza ~)1619978220.0
@tedcruz You still have time to delete this stupid shit.— Yusuf (@Yusuf)1619977192.0