'You still have time to delete this': Ted Cruz buried for 'tragically awful' attempt at Twitter humor
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attempted to pull off a joke on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon that fell so flat that even critics of the Texas conservative admitted they felt embarrassed for him.

Cruz, who has provided critics with plenty of ammo since the first of the year, including his ill-fated escape with his family to sunny Cancun while his constituents were without power during a killer winter storm, decided to try a variation of the "Sir, this is Wendy's" meme on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and it was awkward at best.

Reacting to a picture of de Blasio looking at the cityscape through a viewfinder, Cruz wrote, "Sir, that's a parking meter...."

Needless to say, Cruz critics suggested he keep his day job -- despite not being very good at it -- with one commenter urging him to delete his tweet to save himself further embarrassment.

You can see some comments below: