'No basis for the claim': Ted Cruz's latest lie about Dem election bill ripped to pieces by CNN fact checker
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been making false claims about the voting rights bill that Democrats have been pushing in the Senate, which has earned him the attention of tireless CNN fact checker Daniel Dale.

Cruz this week falsely claimed that the voting rights bill crafted by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) would "register millions of illegal aliens and convicted felons to vote which would have diluted and stolen votes from legal American citizens."

Dale, however, was quick to point out that there "is no basis" for the claim that Cruz is making.

In the case of undocumented immigrants, the voting rights bill explicitly makes clear that only U.S. citizens will be eligible for an automatic voter registration system.

Additionally, writes Dale, the bill explicitly states that only felons who have already paid their debts to society should be allowed to vote.

"There's a large and obvious difference between what Cruz keeps saying -- this time, that the bill 'mandates that ALL felons should be allowed to vote' -- and the bill's explicit language exempting felons who are in prison at the time of the election," writes Dale, who then posts a screen shot of the bill's language that states people currently serving time in prison are not granted voting rights.


