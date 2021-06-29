Ted Cruz's attack on Jen Psaki for 'gaslighting' blows up in his face in spectacular fashion

Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit. (Gage Skidmore)
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made an attempt to criticize White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday for "brazen gaslighting" after she patiently explained to a Fox News reporter that, if any defunding of the police is being done, it's by Republicans who shot down a $350 million bill that would have provided support for law enforcement.
For the bombastic Cruz, his choice of the term "gaslighting" was a reminder of not only his reputation as "Lying Ted" --bestowed upon him by Donald Trump -- but also a reminder of his fleeing the country for sunny Cancun when the Texas energy grid failed, residents in his home state froze and some died.
You can see how that fared for him below:
@tedcruz Translation: "We're doing this, so of COURSE we're going to say the other side is doing it and not us!" I… https://t.co/sT7az9TDGX— Donald's Conscience (@Donald's Conscience) 1624909664.0
@tedcruz Gaslighting? That’s rich, coming from a man who watched Texans FREEZE TO DEATH, while he escaped to sunny… https://t.co/PUvJCgjC8Y— Nestor Gaetz (@Nestor Gaetz) 1624913872.0
@tedcruz Gaslighting is pretending you just had to go to Cancun when there was a major state of emergency, then pre… https://t.co/glvh94fHjA— pjeanne (@pjeanne) 1624918842.0
@tedcruz That bill has funding for hiring more police officers. Did you vote for it?— Jazzmom Wants Indictments (@Jazzmom Wants Indictments) 1624926962.0
@tedcruz Don’t knock gaslighting Ted. As a Texan it might be the only light you will have this winter.— Stephen *Wear a Mask* Murphy💚💙 (@Stephen *Wear a Mask* Murphy💚💙) 1624922737.0
@tedcruz This is rich, coming from the man who told us January 6th was just a bunch of tourists being a little rowdy.— Christopher Jasinski (@Christopher Jasinski) 1624910180.0
@tedcruz @SteveGuest Nice example of someone incorrectly using a word they hear other people saying.— Longinus (@Longinus) 1624911040.0
@tedcruz Did someone say gaslighting, gaslighter? https://t.co/cQ5JD1pCGS— Mama Kin (@Mama Kin) 1624922839.0