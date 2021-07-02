'Idiot' Ted Cruz brutally mocked for his Biden-bashing Breitbart column: 'Shows how hopelessly out of touch he is'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) appeared on Fox News this Thursday and compared the Carter administration of the late 1970s to the current Biden administration, calling Biden "Jimmy Carter 2.0."
"...there's an analog in relatively recent history, and that's to Jimmy Carter," Cruz said. "And I believe Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. We're five months into the Biden administration. We — we already have a gas crisis, gas lines, an inflation crisis, war in the Middle East. And the same sort of ideology and incompetence that the — that characterized the Carter regime, characterizes now the Biden-Harris regime, and it took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan."
Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. https://t.co/Tm7cj0UywP via @BreitbartNews— Ted Cruz (@Ted Cruz) 1625246741.0
Unsurprisingly, Cruz's critics on Twitter took exception to the comparison.
Ted Cruz… - let Trump insult his wife - blamed his daughters for Cancún getaway while Texans froze to death - strug… https://t.co/auFeEg8l1D— Gabe Sanchez (@Gabe Sanchez) 1625251502.0
Jimmy Carter was President of the United States. Ted Cruz will never be President. Carter is loved. Cruz is not.— Chris Hahn (@Chris Hahn) 1625251841.0
Jimmy Carter has helped build homes for Americans through Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. @tedcruz fled his… https://t.co/cM6gaD7cML— Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊 (@Andrew Goss 👊USAF👊) 1625251352.0
Ted Cruz is that guy who won't stop talking next to you in a urinal.— Amy Lynn🧦 (@Amy Lynn🧦) 1625250761.0
God, I love tiktok… @tedcruz eat a porcupine ass first. 😘 https://t.co/sebEZbTcpE— Jessica 🐇🐇🐇 (@Jessica 🐇🐇🐇) 1625250974.0
Ted Cruz thinking he can score political points by making fun of Jimmy Carter simply shows how hopelessly out of to… https://t.co/TuKsiBulHh— John Lundin 🌊 (@John Lundin 🌊) 1625250378.0
One of the most honest kind human being to walk the earth?
Damn Ted I didn't think you were such a fan of Joe Biden but I'm glad to see you've come around
— cudasbob (@cudasbob) July 2, 2021
Ted Cruz is Benedict Arnold 2.0 pic.twitter.com/dDaJRNUeeh
— Tony (@tony15202) July 2, 2021
Tell him, Jaime. And is @tedcruz even in the States this holiday weekend? Or back at the Cancun resort…? https://t.co/LICkIoyURj— Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷) 1625249521.0
This isn't the burn you think it is
— Erin Normal Teen's Room Ryan (@morninggloria) July 2, 2021
Playing the hits. pic.twitter.com/i5xqJ3hHP9
— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) July 2, 2021
Ted Cruz called Joe Biden “Jimmy Carter 2.0”. Oh these idiots just don’t know how to insult someone. 😂— 🇺🇸🇺🇸Serena the Democrat/PATRIOT 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸🇺🇸Serena the Democrat/PATRIOT 🇺🇸🇺🇸) 1625250146.0