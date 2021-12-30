Ted Cruz mistakes 'Western Australia' for 'Washington State' in botched attack on 'power-drunk' Dems

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz apparently confused "Western Australia" with "Washington State" in an attempted attack on Democrats over COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday night.

On Twitter, Cruz falsely suggested that "Washington State" had banned dancing inside homes on New Year's Eve.

"Blue-state Dems are power-drunk authoritarian kill-joys," Cruz wrote. "Washington State: NO DANCING ALLOWED!!! Any rational & free citizen: Piss off."

Cruz later deleted the tweet, but here's a screen shot:

Cruz was responding to a post containing an image of a comment thread from Facebook. In the comment thread, "WA Government" responded to a question about New Year's Eve COVID-19 restrictions by saying that "Dancing is strictly not permitted."

As it turns out, the comment thread came from the Facebook page of the Government of Western Australia, not Washington state. Cruz may have gotten confused since the postal abbreviation for Washington state is "WA."

A few reactions below.







