Ted Cruz confronted with list of corporate donors after proclaiming, 'Big business sucks!' at CPAC
Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz proclaimed that, "Big is bad, across the board."

"Big government sucks!" Cruz railed from the stage in Orlando. "Big business sucks! Big tech, big Hollywood, big universities — any accumulation of power that is centralized, is fundamentally dangerous."

In response to a clip of Cruz's remarks on Twitter, several commenters pointed out that his wife, Heidi Cruz, works as a top executive at Goldman Sachs, which is No. 59 on the Fortune 500.

Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to Democrat Julian Castro, responded to the clip by posting a list of Cruz's largest political donors, which include Goldman Sachs in addition to the Club for Growth, Berkshire Hathaway, ExxonMobil, Lockeed Martin, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines.

