Ted Cruz confronted with list of corporate donors after proclaiming, 'Big business sucks!' at CPAC

During Thursday's sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly, who was nominated by former president by Donald Trump, said Register benefitted from "good lawyering" when he avoided being charged with a felony, according to NBC News' Ryan J. Reilly.

"The government pointed to Register's criminal history, and said that the punishment he received for storming the Capitol should be longer than the sentence he received for driving on a suspended license after he received a DWI," Reilly reports. "Register's federal public defender argued that he was 'fed lies and disingenuous directions by people that should have known better' and 'was not the cause of January 6,' nor was he as responsible as those who physically harmed people inside the Capitol."

The public defender, Cara Halverson, wrote in a sentencing memo: "Arguably, the former president, the rally’s organizers and speakers, and other nefarious, organized groups contributed to the chaos and are greatly more culpable for what happened on January 6."

In court, Halverson said Register was terminated from his job and doesn't need additional deterrence.

“His wife is still angry with him about his decision to do this,” Halverson said. “He has to live with the memory of the sound of the gunshot that killed Ashli Babbitt.”



Register, who is unvaccinated, stood at a podium far away from the judge and apologized.

He wore a "God, Guns & Trump" sweatshirt and a “2020 Keep America Great" skullcap during the riot, deleting photos and performing a factory reset on his phone afterward.

He later joked about storming the Capitol in a message to his father.

“Maybe when this is all said and done, government will provide me with a bumper sticker to give u that says: Proud parent of a Capitol insurrectionist," Register wrote.

