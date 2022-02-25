Ted Cruz confronted with list of corporate donors after proclaiming, 'Big business sucks!' at CPAC

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz proclaimed that, "Big is bad, across the board."
"Big government sucks!" Cruz railed from the stage in Orlando. "Big business sucks! Big tech, big Hollywood, big universities — any accumulation of power that is centralized, is fundamentally dangerous."
In response to a clip of Cruz's remarks on Twitter, several commenters pointed out that his wife, Heidi Cruz, works as a top executive at Goldman Sachs, which is No. 59 on the Fortune 500.
Sawyer Hackett, a senior adviser to Democrat Julian Castro, responded to the clip by posting a list of Cruz's largest political donors, which include Goldman Sachs in addition to the Club for Growth, Berkshire Hathaway, ExxonMobil, Lockeed Martin, Delta Airlines, and American Airlines.
Top donors to Ted Cruz:\n\n-Club for Growth\n-Berkshire Hathaway\n-Exxon Mobile\n-Lockeed Martin\n-Goldman Sachs\n-Delta Airlines\n-American Airlineshttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1496983432852770817\u00a0\u2026— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett) 1645744020
Famous Republican Party tenet \u201cbig business bad\u201dhttps://twitter.com/acyn/status/1496983432852770817\u00a0\u2026— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1645744337
Who\u2019s gonna tell him that his wife works for Goldman Sachs?https://twitter.com/acyn/status/1496983432852770817\u00a0\u2026— Timmy (@Timmy) 1645744409
Big States Suck! Oh wait... @tedcruz #Usefulidiothttps://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1496983432852770817\u00a0\u2026— Ty Webb - (Pardons Are For Criminals) (@Ty Webb - (Pardons Are For Criminals)) 1645746476
If Ted Cruz thinks Big Business is bad, then why did he vote to give corporations a 30% tax break in 2017?https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1496983432852770817\u00a0\u2026— Victoria Brownworth (@Victoria Brownworth) 1645745138
Now with real karate chop action!https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1496983432852770817\u00a0\u2026— Charley Skira (@Charley Skira) 1645744243