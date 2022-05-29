'Ted Cruz is a coward': GOP adviser rains hell on Texas senator for stance on guns and teens

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was dragged over the coals on MSNBC on Sunday afternoon for running to the defense of the NRA and refusing to consider banning 18-year-olds from buying high-powered weapons, as was the case in the mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas elementary school.

Since the attack on the school that left 19 children and two adults dead after they were trapped in a classroom with the 18-year-old shooter, Cruz has become the point man for the Republican Party -- and by extension the NRA -- pushing back at pleas for tougher gun laws.

Appearing on MSNBC with host Alex Witt, GOP campaign consultant Susan Del Percio went on a rant about the Texas lawmaker after first calling him a "coward.'

"Why is a senator in the state where the most heinous acts of mass murder has just taken place, the killing of children, why is he not able to even, at least, mildly acknowledge verifiable facts?" host Witt prompted.

"Ted Cruz is a coward," Del Percio shot back. "He does not have the ability, the inclination, to say why he supports AR-15s in the hands of children; which an 18-year-old is still almost a child, but he is afraid."

"He can't back up, he can't answer that question, there is no answer except that we have this many guns. I will say, that absolutism on both sides, as much as I'm somebody who says, get rid of the military-style weapons, we have to do this in small steps because it's not about just preventing what just happened, it's about saving just one child's life. Why don't we focus on that, why don't we focus on the life we're going to save tomorrow," she added as her voice began breaking.

Watch below:

MSNBC 05 29 2022 12 57 42 youtu.be



