Ted Cruz faces backlash after telling Texans to 'stay warm' during storm: 'Are you going to Cancun'

Critics of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) pounced on Wednesday after he advised his constituents to stay warm during unexpectedly cold weather.

Writing on Twitter, Cruz noted that "most Texans woke up to freezing rain and sleet that will continue throughout the day" before telling his fellow Texans to "stay inside, warm, and off the roads if possible."

While such a message in and of itself is not controversial, it reminded some of Cruz's Twitter followers of his actions two years ago when he flew to Cancun with his family when his fellow Texans were suffering from a similarly brutal winter storm.

At the time, Cruz excused his trip south of the border by claiming that he was simply agreeing to a request made by his daughters and that he didn't mean to abandon his constituents during a time of need.

"Like millions of Texans our family lost heat and power too," Cruz said at the time. "With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon."

Cruz's followers were eager to remind him of his 2021 trip -- check out some reactions below.

"Or maybe book a flight to Cancun?" one user wrote.

So what are you doing about the Texas grid?" added another.




