Hate group urges Ted Cruz to support Uganda’s 'Kill the Gays' law like in 'the American colonies'

An official from the anti-LGBTQ hate group American Family Associationpublicly attacked U.S. Senator Ted Cruz over the Texas Republican’s opposition to the “Kill the Gays” law in Uganda. Cruz, who is not pro-LGBTQ civil rights, called the legislation “horrific & wrong” in late May.

“Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination. ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse,” Cruz added.

AFA’s Director of Policy and Legislative Affairs Jameson Taylor told attendees at the National Association of Christian Lawmakers last week, as Right Wing Watch reports, that Cruz should think back to our nation’s founding, implying he should support the death penalty for LGBTQ people.

RELATED: ‘Repercussions’: Biden White House Warns Uganda ‘Kill the Gays’ Bill Could Force US to Cancel $950 Million in Annual Aid

“Senator Cruz seems to have forgotten that following British law, the American colonies imposed the death penalty for sodomy,” Taylor said. “Thomas Jefferson, among others, sought to change these laws, calling instead for castration and that was because he wanted to reserve the death penalty only for murder and treason."

Likewise, the very lenient Quakers in Pennsylvania preferred to punish sodomy with whipping, forfeiture of one-third of one’s property, and six months hard labor for a first offense. I would thus refer Senator Cruz to hashtag ‘American founding’ and hashtag ‘divine law and natural law.’”

Taylor did not mention that in the American colonies the death penalty was also imposed for crimes including witchcraft and adultery.

READ MORE: Exposed: Extreme Right Wing Physicians’ Group Behind Anti-Trans Laws

Watch Taylor below or at this link.