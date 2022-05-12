Watch: Dem senator calls out Ted Cruz for 'offensive' Jan. 6 comments

Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz received harsh criticism from a Senate colleague who was appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday.

MSNBC's Joy Reid was interviewing Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) about the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel Alito overturning Roe v. Wade.

Reid played a clip of Cruz on Fox News "comparing abortion rights protesters to the Jan. 6th insurrectionists."

"They are comparing people who are holding candles outside of one of these, you know, rights-stripping Supreme Court justices' homes, to the people who busted into the Capitol, sh*t on the floor and threatened to hang the vice president of the United States while smashing through glass and trying to kill United States senators and members of Congress," Reid said. "Your thoughts?"



"Joy, that was one of the most offensive things I've head and I've heard a lot of offensive things since the Supreme Court leaked this memo," Murry said. "And I will tell you, I was here on Jan. 6th. My life was threatened and so was everyone else's, by people who wanted to take over the United States Senate and House by use of force. In this country we use our voices and we use our votes to make our opinions known and people have a right to do that."

READ: Embattled GOP candidate quietly maneuvering to dethrone Mitch McConnell: report

"But this is nothing, nothing compared to Jan. 6th and I find that offensive," she continued. "I find his words offensive, I find his tone offensive, and I find his message offensive. What we are talking about today are Republican politicians who are going to take over your choices in your life and tell you what they believe in is more important than you and not only more important but they are going to impose it on you. That to me is offensive. That is using words and legislative language and intent to take away your rights — far different than what happened on Jan. 6th."

Watch the clip below or at this link.