'Race-baiting' Ted Cruz hammered by Black lawmaker for 'mysterious and stupid' comments

On CNN Tuesday, former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-IL), the first Black woman to serve in the Senate, smacked down the claim from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) that Biden's Supreme Court nomination process is "an insult to Black women" because "he's not pretending to say" his nominee will be qualified and "if you're a white guy, tough luck."
"As a black woman, lawyer, I am not offended, and why Ted Cruz would be is a mystery to me," said Braun. "He's just spouting nonsense. Of the 115 Supreme Court justices that we've had in the history of this country, 108 have been white males. So, you know, what he's upset about is mysterious and stupid, sorry."
"Do you have an idea why he might be making that point, if you're a white male, now you're out of luck?" asked anchor Brianna Keilar.
"He's race-baiting," said Braun. "This is the voice of white supremacy. Quite frankly for him to say that, we would have preferred to have Barack Obama appoint the first Black woman ... Of the 1,850 senators, I was first black woman elected to the senate and so now we have a chance to put a Black woman on the Supreme court. And the — it is not just because she's Black. It is because she will have had a series of life experiences that will inform the decisions of the Court, in the same way, hopefully, that Thurgood Marshall was able to influence the Warren Court. So, you know, this is called progress. This is called making democracy real for people. And I just hope that we will continue and get a quick confirmation of one of the four that President Biden is considering."
Watch below:
Carol Moseley Braun slams Ted Cruz's Supreme Court comments as "race-baiting" www.youtube.com