Multiple Trump White House Jan. 6 documents were 'torn up' and had to be reassembled with tape

The National Archives has revealed that it received several January 6th-related documents from the Trump White House that were ripped into pieces and were reassembled using tape.

As the Washington Post reports, the National Archives said on Monday that included among the records it has handed over to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th riots on the United States Capitol are "paper records that had been torn up by former President Trump."

Trump was notorious for ripping up paper records in his White House, as he apparently did not like having written records of his actions.

This forced aides on multiple occasions to pick up the pieces of the records as put them back together with tape, as the destroyed records are required by law to be preserved under the Presidential Records Act.

The Post reports that it's not clear what January 6th-related documents Trump tore up, but it notes that the records he sought to assert privilege over "presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information, handwritten notes concerning the events of Jan. 6 from White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, speeches, remarks, and more."

