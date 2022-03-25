Books derided by Ted Cruz at Judge Jackson hearings now top Amazon best-seller lists

However, in order to be successful, whatever legislation McCarthy is able to pass will require passage in the Senate, which may or may not be under Democratic control, as well as the signature President Joe Biden. That, some Republicans believe, could be derailed by lawmakers such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO) or Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

According to Politico's Sarah Ferris and Olivia Beavers, "House GOP leaders are readying an agenda that their members can all get behind if, or perhaps when, they retake the majority this fall. Translating that unity into floor votes will be the real challenge."

Adding, "They’ll need cooperation from their own, including rebellious conservatives who may prove difficult to keep in line," the report continued, "With little appetite for two years of obstruction, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his team will need to make sure their right flank stays in array. That also means working with President Joe Biden — not just on the agenda Republicans are preparing for themselves, but on the bare minimum of fulfilling Congress’ annual chores, like funding the government or approving Pentagon policy bills."

According to Ferris and Beavers, anything that Joe Biden might agree to sign will likely be a non-starter for Freedom Caucus members and former president Donald Trump who is making his own plans for 2024.

"...at least some of those members, particularly in the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, will be loath to support anything on the floor that could be seen as boosting Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election — or as compromising with Democrats at all. Some, including a pack of vocal freshmen members, have never served in the majority during their congressional careers," Politico is reporting. "And that could be a huge headache for GOP leaders when it comes to performing more mundane legislative duties, like avoiding the chaos of government shutdowns or the threat of debt defaults."

In a recent interview, Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL) was asked how to deal with the obstructionist wing of his party,

“There’s always going to be people who disagree. You do all that you can to bring them to a place where you can find agreement. When you can’t, you gotta move on,” Palmer predicted.