Ted Cruz: Democrats have 'special' hate for Clarence Thomas 'because he's a Black man'

Sen Ted Cruz (R-TX) accused Democrats of hating conservative Justice Clarence Thomas because he is a Black man.

During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo noted that Thomas was facing ethics investigations after reports found that he failed to disclose expensive gifts and trips.

"We know what Justice Thomas did wrong. He's been one of the greatest Supreme Court justices ever to serve on the court. He has been a principal constitutionalist," Cruz said, "and the left despises him; Democrats hate Justice Thomas, and they have the special degree of hate for him because he's a Black man."

"And their view is that African-American is not allowed to be a conservative is not allowed to disagree with left-wing orthodoxy," he added.

RELATED: John Roberts 'marginalized' Alito and Thomas — and sparked a 'civil war': analyst



Cruz noted that liberal justices had also accepted trips — although none were accused of ethics violations.

"Justice Thomas, they view as a traitor because he is African-American," he insisted. "He's an extraordinary justice."

"They're not looking at any of the Democrat justices," Cruz remarked. "They're not looking at any other judges. This is a political smear job directed at Clarence Thomas because he is an extraordinary constitutionalist."

Watch the video below from Fox News or at the link.