Watch Live: Ted Cruz speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference
Ted Cruz at CPAC (Screen Grab)

Sen. Ted Cruz will host a Thursday podcast at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

According to the CPAC schedule, Cruz was set to host his Verdict podcast on CPAC's main stage Thursday afternoon in Washington, D.C. Cruz's remarks were expected to begin at 12:10 p.m. ET.

Watch the event at this link.

