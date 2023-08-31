Ted Cruz deemed 'most gullible person on the internet' after falling for hoaxes

Sen. Ted Cruz has fallen for numerous internet hoaxes, causing some to ask if the Texas lawmaker might be the most gullible person anywhere online.

Cruz, who frequently posts his hot takes on social media in an ongoing effort to own libs, is somewhat known for his political internet escapades. In 2017, for instance, Cruz gave a "thumbs up" to a porn account on Twitter, leading to mockery.

Now, however, Rolling Stone has pinpointed at least three internet rumors that Cruz fell for within just a few weeks.

"From liking porn using his official X (Twitter) account to fighting with Big Bird about vaccines, the Texas Senator’s reflexive posting has made him one of the most lampoonable figures in government," the report states. "But August could go down as a banner month for Cruz, who publicly embraced not one but three easily debunkable hoaxes over the course of just a few weeks."

In one instance, Cruz reportedly fell for an internet fake from years ago.

"It’s been more than a decade since the meme known as 'Hurricane Shark' first achieved virality in the aftermath of Hurricane Irene’s 2011 devastation of Puerto Rico. The image, which depicts a photoshopped shark swimming up a flooded highway, is revived (and debunked) during virtually any natural disaster involving water. The image has attained copy-pasta status, practically an enshrined, lighthearted tradition of American hurricane coverage," it states.

"So if you’re still falling for “Hurricane Shark” posts in 2023, you either haven’t had access to the internet for the last 12 years… or you’re Ted Cruz."

After making that mistake and being ridiculed for it, Cruz also fell for a video "purporting to show that the Biden administration had 'welded open the Trump border wall in Tucson, AZ.'" Of course, the report states, fact-checkers would reveal that the image actually just showed "floodgates that were required to be open during Arizona’s monsoon season."

Lastly, the report states, Cruz fell for a rumor that the Biden admin would be ordering people to drink less beer.

