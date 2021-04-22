Ted Cruz destroyed by fact-checks and mockery after claiming Republicans never tried to 'pack the courts'

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) joined with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday to sound the alarm about something that likely wont' happen: increasing the size of the Supreme Court.

After Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat from former President Barack Obama after Antonin Scalia died, Democrats are demanding retribution by adding seats to the court to reestablish a balance in the court. It's something that President Joe Biden said that he would think about, but it isn't likely to happen, because it would require passage from a divided Senate.

Still, Republicans held a press conference sounding the alarm about the proposed bill. The ironic moment came when Cruz proclaimed that when the GOP was in power they didn't pack the courts. It was a claim that drew outright laughter from anyone who experienced the years of court-packing under former President Donald Trump.

As KFile's Andrew Kaczynski fact-checked, the Texas senator said in 2016 that Republicans "wouldn't or might not confirm Clinton nominees for SCOTUS because, 'there is long historical precedent for a Supreme Court with fewer justices.'"

It prompted several responses from observers aware of the recent history. See their tweets below:













































@tedcruz are you this obtuse???????? Merrick Garland's hearing or lack thereof for Scalia's seat? Rushing to place Barrett after Ginsburg?? What goddamned alternate reality do you exist in???

— Glenn Chavez (@zygspytz) April 22, 2021





@tedcruz



• Merrick Garland

• Neil Gorsuch

• Brett Kavanaughty

• Amy Coney Island pic.twitter.com/CP7zCcehCj

— Blue Girl (@BlueGirlRules1) April 22, 2021




























