Ted Cruz brings lawsuit demanding Trump be able to pay himself back millions he gave to his campaign
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at El Paso International Airport greeted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is further attempting to prove he's pals with Donald Trump after launching a lawsuit appealed to the Supreme Court that Trump and other candidates should be able to pay themselves back the millions of dollars they use to self-fund their campaigns.

Trump loaned his campaign $10.8 million in 2015, and by March 2016, he'd given his campaign $38 million. Trump even went so far as to claim that he was willing to spend as much as $100 million of his own money to win in 2016. He didn't ultimately give that much officially, but it was certainly a lot, particularly given the hush-money payments uncovered.

Cruz claims that the McCain-Feingold Law violates the First Amendment by limiting to $250,000 fundraising to repay loans a candidate makes to his or her own federal campaign.

