Matt Gaetz praises ‘Lion Ted’ for asking whether FBI was behind Jan. 6 riot
Screengrab.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) attempted to rebrand the notorious "Lyin' Ted" nickname Donald Trump bestowed upon Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

On Tuesday, Cruz grilled Jill Sanborn, the FBI's executive assistant director for the national security branch, about whether the FBI and/or a man named Ray Epps were involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Sanborn said she could not answer the question.

Gaetz posted a clip of the interaction to Twitter — with six fire emojis — attempting to rebrand "Lyin' Ted" as "Lion Ted."

Gaetz wasn't the only prominent conservative praising Gaetz, who only days ago was being blasted by conservatives for stating that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was a terrorist attack.

READ MORE: FBI hid recording devices in key fobs during Whitmer kidnap investigation

On Sunday, Trump praised those suggesting it was a "fedsurrection," a hashtag Gaetz used for Cruz's speech..

Christina Pushaw, the spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), effectively claimed vindication for her boss after Cruz pushed the same conspiracy theory.

SmartNews