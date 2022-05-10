Ted Cruz claims protesters outside Alito's home were more violent than Jan. 6 — videos show a different story
Senator Ted Cruz speaking with attendees at the 2019 Student Action Summit. (Photo: Gage Skidmore)

For the second day in a row, the Fox network attempted to paint pro-choice protesters as violent and hysterical.

Over the weekend, Justice Brett Kavanaugh's own neighbor helped rally for women's rights in the wake of Justice Samuel Alito's draft decision unmaking Roe v. Wade was leaked. The crowd was peaceful, but conservatives on Fox attempted to paint it as trying to scare people.

On Monday evening, a crowd of protesters walked slowly along Alito's Virginia street chanting mockery about him listening to Nickelback. They carried posters and lit candles in the street. But as that footage aired on Fox, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to spin it as a violent attack.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, Cruz claimed that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was just a group of patriotic Americans "peacefully protesting." It was a contrast, he said, with those outside of Alito's home.

"For them, the ends justify the means," said Cruz about protesters. The comment came just an hour before MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell quoted a text message from Ginni Thomas to Mark Meadows.

"the most important thing you can realize right now is that there are no rules in war. And this war is psychological. PSYOP," Justice Clarence Thomas' wife said, according to court documents.

See the footage in Virginia and Cruz below:


