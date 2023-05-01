'Hopelessly insane' Ted Cruz flattened over Biden 'terrorist' insult

A glib comment about President Joe Biden made by Sen. Ted Cuz while appearing on Fox News on Sunday was hammered by MSNBC analyst Steve Benen, who called out the Texas Republican for his "juvenile nonsense."

Speaking with embattled “Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo – who was at the center of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit that cost the network $787 million – Cruz attacked the president over the budget battle as a default deadline looms.

Cruz offered "advice" to Biden, stating, "Joe Biden from 2011 needs to come back, not the guy they got right now locked in the basement and a White House that’s being run by 25-year-old radicals who figure, ‘Heck, just let it all default, what do we care?’ These are little Marxists with no experience in the real world. We need to bring back the Joe Biden who’s done this before, not the one who is behaving like a terrorist, which is what Biden is doing right now.”

Aside from claiming Biden who just returned from a visit to Europe and told jokes at the televised White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on Saturday evening is "locked in the basement," Benen hammered Cruz over his "unserious" remarks.

"The first is that Biden, during his tenure as vice president, participated in debt ceiling talks. That’s true, he did. But Biden also learned from that experience that such talks don’t actually lead to worthwhile and constructive results, which is one of the reasons he’s opposed to making the same mistake twice," he wrote.

He then added, "The second was Cruz’s contention that the president is 'behaving like a terrorist, which is so hopelessly insane that it was unsettling to see the senator deliver the line with a straight face."

According to the analyst, this is not the first time Republicans have turned to overheated rhetoric because they aren't getting their way.

"To hear these Republicans tell it, the heroes of our ongoing drama are those threatening to impose an economic catastrophe unless their ridiculous demands are met, and those being told to pay the ransom are 'behaving like a terrorist,'" he explained before concluding, "Or put another way, Cruz, convinced that many voters will believe garbage talking points, no matter how outlandish, is pitching a painfully dumb plot."

