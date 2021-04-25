Conservative rips Ted Cruz as a symbol of everything that’s wrong with Republicans

Republicans were blasted in The Washington Post on Saturday for acting like a cult while the GOP becomes more extremist.

"No one should be surprised that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), one of the instigators behind the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has refused to break ties with True Texas Project, a MAGA-type group that is so divisive that other conservatives have distanced themselves from it," conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote. "Frankly, I would have found it hard to imagine if the senator didn't stick with a rabid group such as TTP, given that he has trafficked in the Big Lie that the election was stolen, defended anti-voting rights measures that fall disproportionately on non-White and poor voters, and refused to condemn the disgraced former president for instigating a riot (not to mention his record of racist remarks)."

Cruz, however, my be just one symptom of the larger problem that has infected the GOP.

"There is a bigger problem than Cruz and a rump tea party group. Fifty U.S. senators and 212 House members belong to a group that mouthed Russian propaganda; that tried to disenfranchise millions of voters, focusing on major metropolitan areas with large Black populations; that still reveres the former president and tries to play down the Jan. 6 insurrection; that frequents a cable TV news network that spouts replacement theory and other white supremacists themes; that insists Washington, D.C., is not "well-rounded" but Wyoming is; that attacks women of color nominated for top government posts with smears and lies intended to make them seem anti-police despite police endorsements; that suggests having fewer people vote is better; that continues to beat the drum of "voter fraud" even though scores of audits and lawsuits could not find any evidence beyond sporadic instances of wrongdoing; and that takes offense whenever someone points to systemic racism in policing, criminal justice, health care and other aspects of American life," Rubin explained.

Rubin had harsh words for Republicans.

"This increasingly radical, anti-democratic and nativist group is hiding in plain sight as one of the two major political parties. Driven by desperation and panic, it increasingly resembles a cult in which reality must conform to the demands of cult worship," she charged. "In short, I am far less concerned about Cruz's embrace of a small band of extremists in Texas than I am about the party that he and his Republican colleagues belong to. That's where the most dangerous, anti-democratic and nativist politicians reside."

Read the full column.



