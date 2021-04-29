WATCH: Did Ted Cruz doze off during Biden's address to Congress?

Tickets were tough to come by for President Joe Biden's first address to Congress. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, only 1/8 of the usual crowd was allowed to attend.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attended Biden's address. But he didn't look very attentive.

"Ted Cruz is in the joint address KNOCKED out," HuffPost editor Philip Lewis tweeted. "CNN caught Ted Cruz sleep in 4K."

Democratic strategist David Axelod suggested the Texas Republican had it on "Cruz control."

The Lincoln Project released a video imagining that Cruz was dreaming of Cancun.























