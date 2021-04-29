WATCH: Did Ted Cruz doze off during Biden's address to Congress?

Screengrab.
Tickets were tough to come by for President Joe Biden's first address to Congress. Due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, only 1/8 of the usual crowd was allowed to attend.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) attended Biden's address. But he didn't look very attentive.
"Ted Cruz is in the joint address KNOCKED out," HuffPost editor Philip Lewis tweeted. "CNN caught Ted Cruz sleep in 4K."
CNN caught Ted Cruz sleep in 4K— philip lewis (@philip lewis)1619662423.0
Democratic strategist David Axelod suggested the Texas Republican had it on "Cruz control."
Apparently one Senator had it on Cruz control. https://t.co/l94pdWtYxC— David Axelrod (@David Axelrod)1619662853.0
The Lincoln Project released a video imagining that Cruz was dreaming of Cancun.
Goodnight Joe Goodnight Kamala Goodnight moon Goodnight Cancun Cruz https://t.co/90vcpCXVBU— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project)1619663542.0