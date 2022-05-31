Ted Cruz faces protests from teachers over his response to Uvalde school shooting
US Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on "Review of the FY2023 State Department Budget Request," in Washington, DC, on April 26, 2022. (Al Drago / AFP / POOL)

In response to Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz's comments in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, several dozen Texas teachers, school employees and union officials organized a protest outside Cruz's office in downtown Austin on Tuesday afternoon, chanting “shame on you," the San Antonio Express-News reports.

As the Express-News points out, the protesters also called for safer classrooms, tighter gun regulation policies and a pushback against rhetoric promoting the arming of teachers in classrooms.

“Educators are here to teach, not to police,” said Zeph Capo, the Texas chapter president of the American Federation of Teachers.

After the shooting, Cruz has focused on increasing security in schools and dismissed proposals for increased regulations on guns and gun purchases.

“The elites who dominate our culture, tell us that firearms lie at the root of the problem,” Cruz said in a Friday speech at the National Rifle Association conference in Houston. “It’s a lot easier to moralize about guns and to shriek about those you disagree with politically, but it’s never been about guns.”

According to Cruz, anyone looking to increase restrictions on gun is trying to "disarm America."

