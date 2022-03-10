'Why are you so pathetic?' Ted Cruz mocked after joining trucker convoy while complaining about gas prices

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) rushed to help the truckers outside of Washington, D.C. faster than he rushed out of frozen Texas to Mexico.

As the trucker convoy made its way around the Beltway, blowing through expensive diesel, Cruz sought an audience with them. The convoy opposes vaccines for COVID. Cruz is fully vaccinated.

It caused some to question why the crew is using so much gas when they're also complaining about gas prices. A driving protest doesn't seem to follow along with what Cruz told the Fox network the previous evening.

The trucker convoy took the day off on Wednesday because it was raining.

The ride comes as the convoy has said they're running out of money. It prompted participants to ask where it has all gone.

