Liz Cheney: Everyone can ‘see through’ Ted Cruz as he defends Trump

Jan. 6 select committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney of Wyoming ridiculed Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday as Texas Republican continues his enthusiastic efforts to defend former President Donald Trump.

"The FBI raiding Donald Trump is unprecedented. It is corrupt and an abuse of power," Cruz argued after a valid search warrant was executed at Mar-a-Lago.

Cruz said, "the American people deserve to know why Biden is using the FBI as his political enforcers. Tin-pot dictators do that, but that’s not how America works."

Cruz went on to claim, "Merrick Garland has done enormous damage to the credibility of the FBI!

Ten days after the raid, Cruz was describing FBI agents as "a nakedly political group of stormtroopers."

On Tuesday, Cheney said understanding Cruz "isn't difficult."

"He lacks principle and has always been a chameleon who will say anything, anytime," Cheney charged. "He thinks he’s so smart no one can see through him. Ted, we can. All of us can."

Cruz, a Princeton and Harvard-educated attorney, responded by posting a gif from the 2007 - 2015 TV show "Mad Men" reading, "I don't think about you at all."

